Bainco International Investors Purchases 602 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bainco International Investors raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $9.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $776.66. 28,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $770.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $709.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

