Bainco International Investors Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bainco International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,928 shares of company stock worth $134,075,933. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,891. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $449.99. The stock has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.32 and its 200-day moving average is $364.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

