Bainco International Investors Sells 1,868 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bainco International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.4% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.05. 670,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,248,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average is $176.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

