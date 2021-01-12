Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 6,935 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,779,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,624,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $176.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

