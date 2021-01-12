Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $21.48 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.34.

NYSE V traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. 9,275,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

