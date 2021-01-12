Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $20.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,746.55. 1,356,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,769.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,608.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.