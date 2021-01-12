Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $8.83 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $471.65. 2,958,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.12. The company has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.