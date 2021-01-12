Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 421 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.14. 713,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

