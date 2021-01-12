Banano (BAN) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $27,078.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00112533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.