Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 6% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 303,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 349,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 291,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

