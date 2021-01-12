Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 6% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 303,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 349,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.
About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
