Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00004012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $138.19 million and approximately $40.07 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BNT is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 99,549,734 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

