Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BLMIF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares.
About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.
