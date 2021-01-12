Bank of America Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €200.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €159.78 ($187.97).

Shares of SAE opened at €152.40 ($179.29) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €140.62 and its 200-day moving average is €139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -54.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

