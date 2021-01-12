Bank of America Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €200.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €159.78 ($187.97).

Shares of SAE opened at €152.40 ($179.29) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €140.62 and its 200-day moving average is €139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -54.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

