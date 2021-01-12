Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 633.3% in December

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BOTJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

