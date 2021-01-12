Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.93

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 25169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bank OZK by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

