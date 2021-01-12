Barclays Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €64.00 Price Target

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.50 ($62.94).

1COV stock opened at €53.74 ($63.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.56. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €54.96 ($64.66). The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a PE ratio of 53.74.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

