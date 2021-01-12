Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 411.25 ($5.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 599 ($7.83). The company has a market cap of £83.76 billion and a PE ratio of -37.39.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

