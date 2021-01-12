Barclays Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $134.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $125.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

