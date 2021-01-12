Barclays Raises Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $94.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $132,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $593,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,800 shares of company stock worth $5,920,551. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Palomar by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $351,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palomar by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

