Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Severn Trent stock remained flat at $$32.71 during trading on Tuesday. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

