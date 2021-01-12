Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verbund currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:OEZVY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Verbund has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.23 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

