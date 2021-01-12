Barclays Reiterates “€195.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) received a €195.00 ($229.41) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €154.75 ($182.06).

ETR SAE opened at €152.40 ($179.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -54.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a twelve month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.98.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.