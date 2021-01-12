Barclays Reiterates “€195.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) received a €195.00 ($229.41) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €154.75 ($182.06).

ETR SAE opened at €152.40 ($179.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -54.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a twelve month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.98.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

