Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UUGRY. ValuEngine raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UUGRY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.52.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

