Barclays Upgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to “Overweight”

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NYSE:CIXX opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.
CI Financial Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.