Barclays Upgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Overweight

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

NYSE:WES opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 82.8% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

