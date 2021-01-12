Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.24

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $13.39. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 16,907 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 114,294 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

