Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s stock price rose 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 434,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 223,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.