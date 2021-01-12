Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$30.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.18. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw bought 53,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

