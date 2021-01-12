Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Main First Bank raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.