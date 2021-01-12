Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $352.26 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $352.26 million and approximately $213.74 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00379383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.04 or 0.04487415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,780,869 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

