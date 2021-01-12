Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.07 and last traded at C$30.00. 614,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 716,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.30.

The company has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.87.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.7700001 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

