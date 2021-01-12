Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,814 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after buying an additional 1,492,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,022,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,485,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

