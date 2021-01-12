Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.63 ($84.27).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €69.30 ($81.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

