Beacon Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $9,037.95 and $62.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

