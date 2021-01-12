Bean Cash Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 146.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Token Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,978,008,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.