Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.78. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 216,339 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

