Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.78. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 216,339 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
