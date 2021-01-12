BeatzCoin Market Cap Reaches $459,249.27 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $459,249.27 and approximately $133.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001115 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000188 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00040850 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.