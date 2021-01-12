Beaxy One Day Volume Tops $6,043.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $6,043.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

