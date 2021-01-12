BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $278.92

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $278.92, but opened at $306.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $303.51, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day moving average is $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,554 shares of company stock valued at $50,588,748. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BeiGene by 82.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,172,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

