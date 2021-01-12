Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 552,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 716,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Belo Sun Mining from $0.75 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.