Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $23.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 17.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.04. 3,546,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

