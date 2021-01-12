Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 33,016 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 12.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.3% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,215,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,346,000 after purchasing an additional 526,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. 5,976,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.