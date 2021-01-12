Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.84. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BNTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

