Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

