Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.
In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
