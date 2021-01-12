Berenberg Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €17.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.25 ($15.59) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.62 ($18.37).

AOX stock opened at €14.03 ($16.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.94. alstria office REIT-AG has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

