Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €60.00 Price Target

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.50 ($62.94).

1COV opened at €53.74 ($63.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.74. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €54.96 ($64.66).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

