Berenberg Bank Lowers CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Sell

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. VTB Capital raised shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Erste Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

