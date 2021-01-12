Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$2.95 during trading on Tuesday. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.