Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Relx stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.