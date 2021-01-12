Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Relx by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 666,588 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Relx by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,611,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Relx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Relx by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.