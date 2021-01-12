Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€14.50” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €14.50 ($17.06) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.07 ($15.38).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €13.90 ($16.35) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.34 ($16.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

